Shelby Miller Injury: Hits IL with forearm strain

Arizona placed Miller on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right forearm strain.

Miller fired a scoreless frame in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Royals but evidently suffered the injury at some point along the way. He'll be eligible to be reinstated shortly after the All-Star break, though he'll likely undergo further imaging on his forearm before the Diamondbacks offer up a clearer timetable for his return. Juan Morillo was recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. Jalen Beeks appears next in line for save chances, though Kevin Ginkel and Kyle Backhus could also factor into the mix while Arizona deals with several key injuries in the bullpen.