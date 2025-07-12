Shelby Miller Injury: Seeking second opinion

Miller (forearm) will seek a second opinion after receiving MRI results, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. "They're gonna give him the information and then let him figure out what the next course of action is," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "The right flexor mass, flexor tendon and then the UCL, I think they're gonna do a whole workup and make sure that it's all stable and in a good spot."

What comes next will either be Miller coming back or having surgery. He had evolved into the Diamondbacks' closer following elbow injuries to Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk. If Miller is set to miss significant time -- either with or without surgery -- Lovullo will have to scramble to find a closing option. With Jalen Beeks (back) placed on the injured list Friday, veterans Kevin Ginkel and Kendall Graveman and rookie Kyle Backhus emerge as candidates.