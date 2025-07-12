Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Shelby Miller headshot

Shelby Miller Injury: Seeking second opinion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 12, 2025 at 8:03am

Miller (forearm) will seek a second opinion after receiving MRI results, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. "They're gonna give him the information and then let him figure out what the next course of action is," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "The right flexor mass, flexor tendon and then the UCL, I think they're gonna do a whole workup and make sure that it's all stable and in a good spot."

What comes next will either be Miller coming back or having surgery. He had evolved into the Diamondbacks' closer following elbow injuries to Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk. If Miller is set to miss significant time -- either with or without surgery -- Lovullo will have to scramble to find a closing option. With Jalen Beeks (back) placed on the injured list Friday, veterans Kevin Ginkel and Kendall Graveman and rookie Kyle Backhus emerge as candidates.

Shelby Miller
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now