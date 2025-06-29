Menu
Shelby Miller News: Blows fifth save Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Miller blew the save Saturday against the Marlins. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out two over one inning.

The right-hander allowed just one hit, a single to Dane Myers, who proceeded to steal second and third base to set up a Heriberto Hernandez sacrifice fly to tie the game. This was Miller's second blown save in June, with the other coming in a walk-off loss to the Blue Jays on June 17. Despite those setbacks, the veteran has been a steady presence for the Diamondbacks in 2025, posting a 2.18 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 33.0 innings.

Arizona Diamondbacks
