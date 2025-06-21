Menu
Shelby Miller News: Picks up eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Miller struck out three and allowed one hit over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Miller has posted back-to-back scoreless outings after a two-homer meltdown Tuesday in Toronto. The right-hander looks to be the last man standing in the closer competition for Arizona, as both Justin Martinez (elbow) and A.J. Puk (elbow) are out for the year. Saturday's game featured what could be an ideal bullpen progression for the Diamondbacks, with Ryan Thompson in the seventh inning and Jalen Beeks in the eighth before Miller closed it out. Miller has eight saves, eight holds and four blown saves while posting a 2.03 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 31 innings this season.

Shelby Miller
Arizona Diamondbacks
