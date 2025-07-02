Shelby Miller News: Saddled with loss

Miller (3-3) took the loss Wednesday against San Francisco, allowing an unearned run on one hit over one inning.

After Ketel Marte's two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth tied the ballgame, Miller took the mound for the top of the tenth and allowed an infield single to Heliot Ramos that advanced the automatic runner to third. Patrick Bailey plated the automatic runner with a sacrifice fly before Miller induced a double play. Arizona couldn't scrape a run across in the bottom half, resulting in Miller's loss. In his last six outings, Miller has allowed two runs (one earned) with nine strikeouts and no walks across 6.1 innings. He has a 2.04 ERA this season.