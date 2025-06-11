Shelby Miller News: Secures seventh save
Miller earned the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Mariners, allowing one hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.
Miller was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and needed just 14 pitches to do so. The 34-year-old has held opponents scoreless in nine of his past 10 appearances, converting four of five save chances during that stretch. He owns a 1.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 27.2 innings this season and should be the favorite to close games for the Diamondbacks with Justin Martinez (elbow) back on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now