Shinnosuke Ogasawara News: Cleared to rejoin Triple-A club

Triple-A Rochester reinstated Ogasawara (oblique) from its 7-day injured list Saturday.

Ogasawara has yet to make an appearance for Rochester since being activated, but he's apparently healthy again after he had been on the shelf since April 17 due to an oblique strain. Prior to being reinstated, the 27-year-old lefty completed three rehab starts between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and High-A Wilmington, covering nine innings and striking out 12 while allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks.