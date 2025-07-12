Shinnosuke Ogasawara News: Sent down to minors

The Nationals optioned Ogasawara to Triple-A Rochester following his start Saturday.

Ogasawara completed four innings and finished with a no-decision against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two batters. While the outing was better than his previous one, the southpaw doesn't appear to be keeping a rotation spot after giving up seven over 6.2 frames across his first two MLB starts. It's not yet clear who Washington will deploy as its fifth starter moving forward, but the team has some time to decide with the All-Star break just around the corner.