Shota Imanaga Injury: Rejoining rotation Thursday

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Imanaga (hamstring) will rejoin the rotation Thursday in St. Louis, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Counsell had already revealed that Imanaga's next start would come in the big leagues, and now the skipper has revealed the exact day. The southpaw has been shelved since early May with a strained left hamstring. Imanaga threw 72 pitches and went 4.1 innings in his final rehab outing, so he will have a somewhat restricted workload against the Cardinals.