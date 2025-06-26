Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Shota Imanaga headshot

Shota Imanaga News: Activated for Thursday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

The Cubs activated Imanaga (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Imanaga is set to rejoin the Cubs' rotation Thursday with a start in St. Louis after being out since early May with a strained left hamstring. The left-hander threw 72 pitches and went 4.1 innings in his final rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa, so he's likely to have a somewhat limited workload against the Cardinals.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now