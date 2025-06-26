Simeon Woods Richardson News: Another solid outing
Woods Richardson (3-4) earned the win Thursday over the Mariners, allowing two hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.
It was a strong performance from Woods Richardson, who's allowed just three earned runs on seven hits over his last three starts (16 innings). The right-hander's lowered his ERA to 4.63 this season with a 1.39 WHIP and 52:22 K:BB across 58.1 innings. Woods Richardson is currently lined up to face the Marlins on the road in his next outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now