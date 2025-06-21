Simeon Woods Richardson News: Ekes out quality start in loss
Woods Richardson (2-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings as the Twins were routed 9-0 by the Brewers. he struck out three.
A throwing error by Ryan Jeffers in the first inning took a run off the right-hander's ledger and allowed him to come away with his first quality start of the season. Woods Richardson figures to remain with the big-league club through the All-Star break as Zebby Matthews makes his way back from a shoulder strain, but his 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 46:21 K:BB through 53.1 innings with the Twins make him a risky fantasy option. He lines up to make his next start at home next week against the Mariners.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now