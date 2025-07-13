Simeon Woods Richardson News: Holds Pirates in check

Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 loss against the Pirates, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings while striking out three.

The lone blemish on Woods Richardson's line came on a solo homer to Tommy Pham in the second inning, but he rebounded with back-to-back perfect frames in the third and fourth before being lifted shy of 80 pitches for the third straight start. The 24-year-old has been excellent lately, allowing one earned run or fewer in five of his last six starts while posting a 1.47 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30.2 innings over that stretch. The right-hander will look to continue this impressive run after the all-star break.