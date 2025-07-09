Simeon Woods Richardson News: Shuts down Cubs

Woods Richardson (5-4) tossed five scoreless frames in a win against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four.

Though it wasn't flashy, Woods Richardson cruised through five shutout innings against the major league leader in runs per game. He only threw 61 pitches, and it appears pulling him was a tactical move, as he was due to face the heart of the Cubs order for a third time. Woods Richardson has a 1.38 ERA and is holding opponents to just a .126 batting average over his last five starts while racking up three straight wins. He lines up to make one final start before the All-Star break this weekend against the Pirates.