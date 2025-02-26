Sixto Sanchez News: Gets opportunity in Mexico

Sanchez signed a one-year contract with Mexican League club Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Wednesday.

Though he's still just 25 years old and was once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, Sanchez attracted little interest upon becoming a free agent in November, when the Marlins outrighted him off the 40-man roster following a six-year stint in the organization. Sanchez's career has been sidetracked by shoulder problems, as he missed nearly all of the 2021, 2022 and 2023 campaigns while rebounding from a pair of surgeries. He was healthy heading into last spring and secured a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster, but Sanchez was a shell of his former self, as he turned in a 6.06 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 35.2 innings for the big club before getting shut down in June due to shoulder inflammation and finishing the season on the injured list. He'll get the chance to work as a starter in Mexico, but unless he can regain some semblance of his pre-surgery command and velocity, Sanchez may not resurface in the big leagues again.