Slade Caldwell News: Heading to Futures Game

Caldwell was added to the All-Star Futures Game roster Monday, Connor Emery of Arizona Sports reports.

Caldwell cruised through Single-A Visalia for the first two months of the season before gaining a promotion to High-A Hillsboro. The 19-year-old is the youngest player in the Northwest League. Caldwell owns a .267/.437/.463 line with 22 RBI and 19 steals combined at the two levels.