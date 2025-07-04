Slade Cecconi News: Deserves better after allowing two

Cecconi (3-4) was saddled with a loss despite throwing six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five, during Friday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Cecconi rebounded from his second start of under five innings his last time out to the tune of six innings of two-run ball against one of the best lineups in MLB. The 26-year-old allowed two home runs, the second straight start he's allowed a long ball, but, he kept the team in the game and gave them a chance to win. The right-hander's ERA is down to 3.56, lowest amongst all Guardians starting pitchers, with the caveat being he's only made eight appearances so far. Cecconi's last scheduled start before the break lines up against the Astros on the road next week.