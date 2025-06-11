Slade Cecconi News: Fans eight in tough loss

Cecconi (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings as the Guardians fell 1-0 to the Reds. He struck out eight.

The eight Ks tied his season high, but Cecconi simply got out-dueled by Andrew Abbott, who tossed his first career shutout. Cecconi also avoided serving up a homer for the first time in five starts, and while he still needs to tighten up his efficiency -- he's lasted longer than five innings only once since joining the rotation -- the right-hander sports a respectable 4.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB through his first 25.1 innings for Cleveland. He'll hope for a little more run support in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.