Slade Cecconi News: Notches second quality start

Cecconi (3-3) earned the win Sunday against the Athletics, allowing six hits and one walk over seven shutout innings with three strikeouts.

The Cleveland right-hander scattered six singles en route to his second consecutive win, as he stymied the Athletics lineup in a difficult road park. With this performance, Cecconi lowered his season ERA from 4.15 to 3.38 across 37.1 total frames. The former Diamondback has found a groove in June, pitching to a fantastic 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 22 innings. Cecconi is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Cardinals at home next weekend.