Slade Cecconi News: Takes loss despite allowing two runs

Cecconi (3-4) was saddled with a loss after throwing six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five, during Friday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Cecconi rebounded from his second start of under five innings his last time out to the tune of six innings of two-run ball against one of the best lineups in MLB. The 26-year-old allowed two home runs, the second straight start in which he's allowed a long ball, but kept the Guardians in the game and gave them a chance to win. The right-hander's ERA is down to 3.56, lowest among all Guardians starting pitchers, with the caveat being he's made only eight appearances so far. Cecconi's last scheduled start before the break lines up to come against the Astros on the road next week.