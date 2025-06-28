Sonny Gray News: Fans 11 in one-hitter
Gray (8-2) picked up the win in Friday's 5-0 victory over the Guardians, allowing just one hit over nine scoreless innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.
A Nolan Jones single in the fifth inning was the only thing standing between Gray and a perfect game, as he fired 66 of 89 pitches for strikes in the fifth shutout of his career, and his first since 2015. The veteran right-hander also set a new season high with the 11 strikeouts, and he's reached double digits three times in his last seven starts, a stretch in which he's delivered a 2.06 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 50:5 K:BB over 43.2 innings. Gray will look to keep dealing in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Pittsburgh.
