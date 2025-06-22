Sonny Gray News: Goes five innings in no-decision

Gray did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings against Cincinnati. He struck out five.

The right-hander worked around traffic Saturday, limiting the damage to a single run on a Gavin Lux double play in the third inning. While Gray wasn't dominant, he showed marked improvement from his previous outing June 12, when he was tagged for six runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings against the Brewers. Overall, the veteran has put together a solid 2025 campaign, logging a 3.72 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 84.2 innings through 15 starts.