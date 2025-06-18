Sonny Gray News: White Sox-Cardinals postponed

Gray and the Cardinals will not play against the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, and Gray will likely take the mound for the first game at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gray recorded four consecutive quality starts before yielding six runs across 4.1 innings in a loss to the Brewers on June 12.