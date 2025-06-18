Menu
Sonny Gray headshot

Sonny Gray News: White Sox-Cardinals postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Gray and the Cardinals will not play against the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, and Gray will likely take the mound for the first game at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gray recorded four consecutive quality starts before yielding six runs across 4.1 innings in a loss to the Brewers on June 12.

Sonny Gray
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
