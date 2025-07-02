Sonny Gray News: Yields four runs in loss

Gray (8-3) took the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six across 6.1 innings.

Though he gave up a run in the second, Gray was dominant through his first six frames, at one point retiring 14 straight batters. However, things fell apart for the Cardinals' ace in the seventh, when he allowed three of the four hitters he faced on base and was tagged for three more runs. He now sits at a 3.51 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 100 innings this season, and his 107 strikeouts is tied with Nick Pivetta for 13th most in the National League. Gray is projected to start against the Nationals at home next week, which may be his final turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.