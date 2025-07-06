Menu
Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Set to face hitters soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Arrighetti (thumb) is expected to complete one more bullpen session before he faces live hitters, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Arrighetti completed 15- and 20-pitch bullpen sessions June 24 and June 27, respectively, so he'll presumably build on that pitch count while mixing in all of his offerings during his next side session. The right-hander will likely need to throw multiple live batting practice sessions before then heading out on a rehab assignment, perhaps shortly after the All-Star break. Arrighetti appears to be tracking toward a late July or early August return from the 60-day injured list, but a more precise target date won't come into focus until he's out on the rehab assignment.

Houston Astros
