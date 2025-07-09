Spencer Bivens News: Allows two runs vs. Philadelphia

Bivens allowed two earned runs (one home run) on two hits over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Bivens entered the game with two outs and a runner on third base in the sixth, retiring the first batter he faced to end the inning. However, the right-hander gave up a single and a home run in the seventh. Over his last 10 appearances, Bivens owns a 4.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and an 18:5 K:BB across 15.2 innings.