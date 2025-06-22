Menu
Spencer Horwitz News: Sparks offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Horwitz went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Horwitz was a thorn in the Rangers' side all game, highlighted by a two-run double during the Pirates' five-run fifth inning. Over his past 10 games, the 27-year-old has hit safely eight times, collecting four doubles, three RBI and seven runs scored. He's slashing .245/.316/.349 with one home run, nine RBI and 14 runs scored across 117 plate appearances while primarily starting against right-handed pitching.

Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates
