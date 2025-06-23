Spencer Jones News: On fire in Double-A

Jones has a 1.513 OPS with five home runs, 11 RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases in his past 10 games with Double-A Somerset.

Jones was named the Eastern League Player of the Week on Monday for his recent production at the plate. The 2022 first-round draft choice's 10-game tear includes an 18.2 percent walk rate and 20.5 percent strikeout rate, with the latter mark representing a substantial improvement over his 33.3 percent rate on the season. Jones has 15 home runs, 10 steals and a .994 OPS over 46 contests in Double-A this season, and a promotion to Triple-A could be coming in the near future.