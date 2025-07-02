Spencer Schwellenbach Injury: Diagnosed with fractured elbow

Atlanta placed Schwellenbach on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured right elbow.

Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Schwellenbach felt sore the day after his last start against the Phillies, and tests revealed that he has a small fracture in his pitching elbow. The right-hander will be shut down for four weeks but hopes to return in September. Given the nature of the injury and where Atlanta is in the standings, it's certainly possible Schwellenbach won't be on a major-league mound again until next season. He's been one of the few bright spots for Atlanta in 2025, collecting a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 108:18 K:BB over 110.2 innings covering 17 starts.