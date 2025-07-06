Spencer Schwellenbach Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Atlanta transferred Schwellenbach (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

After exhibiting no signs of injury during his most recent start June 28 against the Phillies, Schwellenbach felt soreness in his elbow a day later before being sent in for further tests, which revealed a small fracture. The 25-year-old is expected to be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks and is unlikely to return to the Atlanta rotation until September, so his move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline. The transaction clears up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-handed reliever Jesse Chavez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett.