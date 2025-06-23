Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Schwellenbach headshot

Spencer Schwellenbach News: Fires seven innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Schwellenbach (6-4) yielded two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win against the Mets.

Schwellenbach rolled through five shutout frames before Juan Soto popped a two-run shot in the sixth inning. Other than that, Schwellenbach allowed only one runner to reach scoring position. He's thrown at least seven innings in three straight outings and six of his last eight; during that span, he's produced a 3.04 ERA over 56.1 innings. Schwellenbach owns a 3.21 ERA with a 96:17 K:BB this season. He's projected for a home matchup with the Phillies this weekend.

Spencer Schwellenbach
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now