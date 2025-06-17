Spencer Schwellenbach News: Punches out eight

Schwellenbach did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over the Mets. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks across seven innings while striking out eight.

Schwellenbach didn't have his best stuff Tuesday and gave up more than three earned runs for just the fourth time in 15 outings. He was taken deep by Juan Soto and Tyrone Taylor in the first and fifth frames, respectively, and Taylor also added a two-run double. Schwellenbach has struck out at least eight batters in four of his last five outings and now owns a 92:16 K:BB through 96.2 innings. He racked up a career-high 22 whiffs Tuesday, with seven coming via the fastball. Schwellenbach will carry a 3.26 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be in Miami this weekend.