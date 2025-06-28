Menu
Spencer Schwellenbach News: Strikes out 12 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Schwellenbach (7-4) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 12 over seven innings to earn the win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

The 12 strikeouts were a season high for Schwellenbach, who continues to display a skill for pitching deep into games. He's covered at least seven innings in seven of his last nine starts and in nine of 17 outings overall this season. He had some bumpy spots in June but allowed a modest 13 runs (12 earned) over 36 innings while maintaining a 37:6 K:BB for the month. Overall, he's at a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 108:18 K:BB through 110.2 innings. If Atlanta uses Monday's off day to skip the fifth spot in the rotation, Schwellenbach is tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus the Angels on normal rest -- if that doesn't happen, he'll likely pitch during next weekend's home series against the Orioles.

Spencer Schwellenbach
Atlanta Braves
