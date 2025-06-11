Menu
Spencer Schwellenbach News: Tosses first complete game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Schwellenbach (5-4) earned the win against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over nine innings.

Schwellenbach allowed runs in the second and eighth innings but still went the distance for his first career complete game. He was highly efficient, throwing 76 of 105 pitches for strikes while generating 15 whiffs. The 25-year-old has now worked at least six frames in seven straight outings, six of which have been quality starts. He'll carry a 3.11 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 84:14 K:BB across 89.2 innings into a home matchup with the Mets next week.

Spencer Schwellenbach
Atlanta Braves
