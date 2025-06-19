Spencer Strider News: Dominates again in second win
Strider (2-5) registered the win Thursday against the Mets, giving up one run on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight.
Strider followed up on his 13-strikeout performance his last time out with another heavy dose of swing-and-miss stuff Thursday. The hard-throwing right-hander induced 18 whiffs, and he's now logged his two highest strikeout totals for the season in his past two starts. Strider owns a 3.89 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB through his first 37 innings in 2025, and he's now put together a three-game streak of quality starts. He's tentatively set to take the ball against these same Mets next week, this time on the road.
