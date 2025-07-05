Spencer Strider News: Hurt by long balls in loss
Strider (3-7) took the loss Friday as Atlanta was downed 3-2 by the Orioles, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.
The right-hander delivered his fifth quality start in his last six trips to the mound, but homers by Jordan Westburg in the third inning and Cedric Mullins in the fifth -- as well as a lack of run support -- stuck Strider with the loss. Over that six-outing stretch, he's posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB in 36 innings as he inches closer to his pre-injury form. Strider will try to keep the ball in the yard in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the A's.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now