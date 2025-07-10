Spencer Strider News: Strikes out 11 versus A's

Strider allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11 over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Thursday.

Strider got off to a shaky start, allowing a three-run home run to Tyler Soderstrom in the first inning. That would be all the damage on Strider's ledger for the game, and he was able to dial up double-digit strikeouts for the second time this season. He's allowed three homers and six total runs over 12.2 innings in July after going five starts without giving up a long ball. The Atlanta ace is at a 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 74:24 K:BB over 61.2 innings over 11 starts this season, and he's gone at least five innings in eight straight outings. Strider will get some time to rest over the All-Star break before likely taking the mound at home versus the Yankees next week.