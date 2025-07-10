Menu
Spencer Strider News: Strikes out 11 versus A's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Strider allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11 over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Thursday.

Strider got off to a shaky start, allowing a three-run home run to Tyler Soderstrom in the first inning. That would be all the damage on Strider's ledger for the game, and he was able to dial up double-digit strikeouts for the second time this season. He's allowed three homers and six total runs over 12.2 innings in July after going five starts without giving up a long ball. The Atlanta ace is at a 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 74:24 K:BB over 61.2 innings over 11 starts this season, and he's gone at least five innings in eight straight outings. Strider will get some time to rest over the All-Star break before likely taking the mound at home versus the Yankees next week.

