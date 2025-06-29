Spencer Strider News: Takes loss in quality start

Strider (3-6) yielded two runs on five hits and three walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Philadelphia.

Strider worked through four shutout frames before the Phillies broke through and scored a pair in the fifth inning. He was handed the tough-luck loss after Atlanta's offense managed only one run. Strider threw 56 of 95 pitches for strikes and forced 10 whiffs, including seven with his slider. Strider had racked up 29 punchouts during a three-start winning streak before Sunday's outing. He now owns a 3.86 ERA with a 57:20 K:BB across 49 innings. Strider is in line for a home matchup against the Orioles next weekend.