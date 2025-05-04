Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Torkelson hit his team-leading 10th home run of the season in the eighth inning as Detroit mounted an unsuccessful comeback attempt. The 25-year-old has seen his average tumble a bit as he's batting just .125 over his last 10 games, but he's gone deep three times during that time and his power remains his top fantasy asset.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now