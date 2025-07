Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that the results of Marte's (knee) MRI were "very encouraging" and the Mets expect Marte to return after the All-Star break.

Marte was placed on the injured list July 7 due to a bruised right knee, but he won't miss more than the required 10 days. The outfielder is slashing .270/.353/.387 in 188 plate appearances this season.