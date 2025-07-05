Stephen Kolek News: Chased by Rangers in loss

Kolek (3-4) allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings in a loss to Texas on Saturday.

Kolek struggled throughout the outing -- of the six innings in which he pitched, he was charged with at least one run in four of them. It's never a positive for a starting pitcher to allow as many homers as he notches strikeouts, which is exactly what Kolek did Saturday in finishing with two of each. The right-hander's six runs allowed tied a season-worst mark, and the nine hits were the most he has surrendered in an outing this year. Kolek has been fading of late, giving up three or more earned runs in four of his past five starts. That's pushed his season ERA up to 4.24 through 68 innings.