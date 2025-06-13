Stephen Kolek News: Takes loss Friday

Kolek (3-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Kolek had come away with a pair of no-decisions in his last two outings despite covering 11.1 scoreless innings in that stretch. He had some trouble with the Diamondbacks, including allowing two solo home runs, and a rally in the fifth inning was enough to knock him from the game at 82 pitches (52 strikes). Kolek is now at a 3.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB across 46.1 innings over eight starts this season. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Dodgers.