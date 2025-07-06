Steven Kwan News: Knocks three hits

Kwan went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's extra-inning loss to Detroit.

Kwan broke a scoreless tie with his RBI double in the eighth inning and added an RBI sacrifice fly in the 10th. He has multiple hits in three of his last four games after a brief 3-for-28 (.107) skid over his previous seven contests. Kwan is now slashing .298/.358/.419 with 27 extra-base hits and 28 RBI through 370 plate appearances.