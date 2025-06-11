Menu
Steven Kwan News: Rare day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 8:22am

Kwan is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Reds.

The Guardians are facing lefty Nick Lodolo on Wednesday, marking the third straight day they've gone up against a southpaw. The lefty-swinging Kwan will get a rare day off in the series finale, after going hitless in the first two games against Cincinnati. Nolan Jones will start in left field and bat sixth as the Guardians try to avoid a sweep.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
