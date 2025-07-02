Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Steven Wilson News: Tabbed with blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Wilson blew the save Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk over one-third of an inning.

Wilson was forced into the action with runners on second and third with one out in a one-run game in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed a sacrifice fly to Mookie Betts. walked Will Smith, and then allowed Freddie Freeman's walk-off single. While the runs were all attributed to Grant Taylor, Wilson winds up with the blown save - his third of the campaign. Wilson has allowed a hit in eight of his last nine appearances, but he's allowed just one run and has an 11:4 K:BB over that stretch.

Chicago White Sox
