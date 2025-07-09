Steward Berroa Injury: Traded to Brewers

The Brewers acquired Berroa from the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, optioned him to Triple-A Nashville and placed him on the 7-day injured list with right shoulder bursitis, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's the second time since May that Berroa has been traded, as he previously went from the Blue Jays to the Dodgers. The 26-year-old has produced a .270/.358/.345 batting line with one home run and 20 stolen bases over 51 games at the Triple-A level in 2025. Berroa hasn't played in three weeks due to the shoulder issue and it's unclear when he might be game-ready again.