Taj Bradley News: Cruises against Royals

Bradley (5-5) allowed two hits and a walk over 6.2 shutout frames Tuesday, striking out four and earning a win over Kansas City.

Bradley retired the first 16 batters he faced in the dominant performance. He faced a jam in the sixth inning with two runners in scoring position but escaped unscathed. It was a much-needed rebound after he gave up 19 runs (13 earned) over his previous three appearances. Bradley threw 57 of 87 pitches for strikes to earn his first win since May 21. He now owns a 4.57 ERA with a 77:35 K:BB through 86.2 innings this season. Bradley is lined up to start in Baltimore this weekend.