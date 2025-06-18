Taj Bradley News: Crushed by Orioles

Bradley allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two across 1.1 innings Wednesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Bradley made it through the first inning with relative ease, but his start spiraled out of control in the second frame. He allowed six of the first eight batters he faced to reach base -- and one additional reached via error -- including a pair of home runs before being removed from the outing. Bradley is in the midst of a disastrous stretch, as he's allowed 19 total runs across his three starts and 9.1 innings, although only 13 of those have been earned. The lone positive from his outing Wednesday was the fact that the Rays rallied to win, so Bradley wasn't charged with a loss.