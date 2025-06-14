Menu
Taj Bradley News: Fans five in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Bradley took a no-decision Friday against the Mets, giving up five runs (none earned) on four hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out five.

Bradley lost the plate in the fifth inning, seeing four consecutive batters reach base before being pulled from the game, but none of his runs allowed were earned due to a pair of fielding errors. The four walks matched a season high for the right-hander, but he has managed to keep the hits down in 2025 by allowing five or fewer on 10 occasions among 14 starts. Overall, Bradley owns a respectable 4.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 71:33 K:BB over 78.2 innings ahead of his next scheduled outing versus the Orioles.

Taj Bradley
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
