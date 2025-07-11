Taj Bradley News: Five Ks in six strong innings

Bradley took a no-decision Thursday against the Red Sox, giving up one run on two hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Bradley was able to hurl at least five innings in his fourth start in a row, and he held the Red Sox to only two singles. Each of his two hits allowed came in the third frame, when Boston also scratched a run across via Roman Anthony single, as Bradley fired five hitless innings otherwise. The 24-year-old right-hander still hasn't lived up to the hype very much overall that once made him one of baseball's top pitching prospects, and he's recorded an uninspiring 4.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 89:40 K:BB over 103.2 innings this season.